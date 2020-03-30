CFL postpones the start of training camps due to COVID-19 pandemic

New CFL balls are photographed at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers stadium in Winnipeg Thursday, May 24, 2018. The CFL has postponed the start of training camps indefinitely in response to the spreading COVID-19 pandemic. Full training camps had been scheduled to start May 17. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

 JGW

TORONTO - The CFL has postponed the start of training camps due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league announced the move in a statement and didn't provide an indication of when camps might open.

Some rookie camps had been scheduled to open as early as May 11 with training camps starting May 17.

The postponing of training camps increases the likelihood the league will be forced to do the same with the start of its 2020 regular season.

The CFL campaign is scheduled to begin June 11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2020.

