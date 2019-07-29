Tulowitzki says leg injuries dampened enjoyment

FILE - In this Saturday, March 30, 2019 photo, New York Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of a baseball game in New York. Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki says he is retiring from Major League Baseball following injuries that limited him to 13 plate appearances since July 2017, Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)