Former CFL player Keon Raymond taking another run at CFLPA presidency

Calgary Stampeders defensive back Keon Raymond celebrates his teams win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the 102nd Grey Cup in Vancouver on November 30, 2014. Keon Raymond is taking another run at the CFL Players' Association presidency. The former CFL player ran for the post two years ago, losing out in a tie-breaker vote to Canadian Jeff Keeping. Raymond, a 37-year-old native of St. Louis who now calls Calgary home, will vie for the position again this week during the union's annual general meeting in Las Vegas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette