SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE, France - Jordyn Huitema became Canada's all-time leading scorer in Women's Champions League play Wednesday with a goal in Paris Saint-Germain's 6-1 romp over Poland's Gornik Leczna in the second leg of their round-of-32 tie.
PSG, which also featured fellow Canadian Ashley Lawrence at fullback, advanced 8-1 on aggregate.
Huitema made it 2-0 in the 24th minute at Stade Georges-Lefevre, hitting the woodwork some three minutes later. The 19-year-old from Chilliwack, B.C., now has six goals in Champions League play, one more than Manchester City's Janine Beckie, according to Canada Soccer.
Beckie started in attack for Man City in its 3-0 win over visiting Goteborg, moving City into the round of 16 on 5-1 aggregate.
Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming started for Chelsea in its 3-0 win over Portugal's Benfica. The London side won the first leg 5-0.
Canadian-born Cloe Lacasse started for Benfica. Born in Sudbury Ont., the former Iowa Hawkeye also holds Icelandic citizenship.
On Tuesday, Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan started in defending champion Lyon's 3-0 win over Juventus. Lyon won 6-2 on aggregate.
Also Tuesday, Canadian midfielder Alyssa Lagonia started in Servette FCCF's 5-0 loss to Atletico Madrid. The Swiss side was beaten 9-2 on aggregate with Lagonia, from Kitchener, Ont., scoring from the penalty spot in the first leg.
The round of 16 draw is scheduled for Feb. 21.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2020