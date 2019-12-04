GATINEAU, Que. - Jeremie Poirier broke a tie early in the second period and the Saint John Sea Dogs scored five consecutive goals to beat the Gatineau Olympiques 8-4 on Wednesday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
Josh Lawrence, Dawson Stairs, Nicolas Guay, Kale McCallum, Alex Drover, Matt Gould and Maxim Cajkovic supplied the rest of the offence for Saint John (13-16-1) while Joshua Roy had three assists.
Kieran Craig, William Dagenais, Pier-Olivier Roy and Charles-Antoine Roy scored for the Olympiques (7-18-3).
Sea Dogs goaltender Noah Patenaude stopped 22 shots.
Remi Poirier started in net for Gatineau, allowing four goals on 17 shots through 26:11. Creed Jones made 12 saves the rest of the way.
---
VOLTIGEURS 7 REMPARTS 2
DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Xavier Simoneau scored two goals and set up two more and David Bowen made 30 saves to power the Voltigeurs (18-12-0) over Quebec (12-17-1).
---
OCEANIC 2 HUSKIES 1
ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Alexis Lafreniere's power-play goal in the second period stood as the winner, and Rimouski (18-6-5) went on to beat the Huskies (15-12-3).
---
TITAN 5 DRAKKAR 3
BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Shawn Element and Anderson MacDonald both scored twice to lift Acadie-Bathurst (4-18-6) over the Drakkar (12-13-5).
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2019.
