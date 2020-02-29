ALTENBURG, Germany - An injury to driver Justin Kripps forced Canada to withdraw from the four-man race at the world bobsled championships on Saturday.
The Canadian team was in fourth place after the opening race, but Kripps tore his hamstring during the push portion of the second race.
"As a team we are extremely disappointed not to be able to (continue) the fight," Kripps said in a tweet from Bobsleigh Canada. "It was an incredible first day of racing. We'll be back stronger next season!"
The 32-year-old from Summerland, B.C., won the final four-man race of the World Cup season earlier this month in St. Moritz, Switzerland. It was his eighth four-man World Cup medal.