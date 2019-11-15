CFL stadium group submits revised plan to Halifax Regional Council

The business group that wants to build a 24,000 seat stadium for a potential CFL franchise in Halifax has updated its proposal after the idea was nearly quashed by regional council last month. Shannon Park, a former military housing complex in Dartmouth, N.S., and the expected site of a proposed stadium costing up to $110 million to house a Canadian Football League team, remains a fenced-in park on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan