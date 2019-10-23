Winnipeg Jets claim veteran defenceman Luca Sbisa off waivers from Anaheim Ducks

Detroit Red Wings forward Taro Hirose (67) challenges a pass from New York Islanders defenseman Luca Sbisa (21), of Italy, in the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game in Detroit on September 20, 2019. The Winnipeg Jets scooped up some blue-line help Wednesday, claiming defenceman Luca Sbisa off waivers. The 29-year-old signed a contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, but needed to pass through the waiver wire before joining the team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Tony Ding