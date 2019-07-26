FC Cincinnati defender Nick Hagglund makes first trip back to Toronto

FC Cincinnati defender Nick Hagglund (14) deflects the ball off a shot on goal by Sporting Kansas City midfielder Kelyn Rowe (11) in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Cincinnati. Nick Hagglund spent five seasons with Toronto FC, won a championship and became a father in Canada. Now playing in his home town of Cincinnati, Hagglund returns to Toronto on Saturday night for the first time since being traded. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, John Minchillo