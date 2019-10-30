Wednesday's Games
MLB Post-Season
World Series
Washington 6 Houston 2
(Washington wins series 4-3)
---
NHL
Tampa Bay 7 New Jersey 6 (OT)
Edmonton 4 Columbus 1
St. Louis 2 Minnesota 1
Florida 4 Colorado 3 (OT)
Montreal 4 Arizona 1
Vancouver 5 Kings 3
---
AHL
San Jose 5 Bakersfield 0
Utica 3 Binghamton 1
Laval 4 Hartford 1
Iowa 4 Grand Rapids 3 (OT)
Providence 4 Rochester 3
Rockford 6 San Antonio 2
Chicago 3 Tucson 0
---
NBA
Cleveland 117 Chicago 111
Orlando 95 New York 83
Philadelphia 117 Minnesota 95
Boston 116 Milwaukee 105
Indiana 118 Brooklyn 108
Toronto 125 Detroit 113
Houston 159 Washington 158
Portland 102 Oklahoma City 99
Charlotte 118 Sacramento 111
Utah 110 L.A. Clippers 96
Phoenix 121 Golden State 110
---
MLS Playoffs
Eastern Conference Final
Toronto FC 2 Atlanta 1
---
