Wednesday's Games

MLB Post-Season

World Series

Washington 6 Houston 2

(Washington wins series 4-3)

---

NHL

Tampa Bay 7 New Jersey 6 (OT)

Edmonton 4 Columbus 1

St. Louis 2 Minnesota 1

Florida 4 Colorado 3 (OT)

Montreal 4 Arizona 1

Vancouver 5 Kings 3

---

AHL

San Jose 5 Bakersfield 0

Utica 3 Binghamton 1

Laval 4 Hartford 1

Iowa 4 Grand Rapids 3 (OT)

Providence 4 Rochester 3

Rockford 6 San Antonio 2

Chicago 3 Tucson 0

---

NBA

Cleveland 117 Chicago 111

Orlando 95 New York 83

Philadelphia 117 Minnesota 95

Boston 116 Milwaukee 105

Indiana 118 Brooklyn 108

Toronto 125 Detroit 113

Houston 159 Washington 158

Portland 102 Oklahoma City 99

Charlotte 118 Sacramento 111

Utah 110 L.A. Clippers 96

Phoenix 121 Golden State 110

---

MLS Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Toronto FC 2 Atlanta 1

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.