Joseph and Olynyk provide backbone for Canada's World Cup basketball roster

Cory Joseph speaks to media during a practice for the men's Canadian basketball team at the OVO Athletic Centre in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Pulling on the Canada jersey never gets old for Joseph.The 27-year-old point guard has dedicated a good chunk of every summer to Canada's national program for more than a decade, inspired partly by the 2000 Sydney Olympics - the last time Canada's men's team made an Olympic appearance. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston