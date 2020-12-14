Alberta chief medical officer of health believes world junior hockey can be safe

Rogers Place arena is shown in Edmonton, Alta., on July 2, 2020. Alberta's top doctor is defending the province's decision to allow the world junior hockey championship to be played in Edmonton later this month while restrictions and cases mount during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says her team has worked closely with world junior organizers to ensure the tournament can be safe. The 10 teams arrived in the Edmonton "bubble" on Sunday night following charter flights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson