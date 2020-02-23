Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid set to return from injury vs Kings

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) gets up slowly after going into the boards against the Nashville Predators during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday, February 8, 2020. McDavid will return to the lineup Sunday night against the Los Angeles Kings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

 JF

LOS ANGELES - Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid will return to the lineup Sunday night against the Los Angeles Kings.

The Oilers captain has missed six games since suffering a quadriceps injury Feb. 8 against the Nashville Predators.

Edmonton has gone 3-2-1 without McDavid.

Oilers coach Dave Tippett says McDavid will start on a line with Sam Gagner and Alex Chiasson.

McDavid is fifth in NHL scoring this season with 81 points (30 goals, 51 assists) in 55 games.

Edmonton (32-22-7) entered Sunday's play holding the third and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2020.

