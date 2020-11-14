Canada's Randa Markos ties UFC record in losing cause against Japan's Murata

Randa Markos, of Windsor, Ont., reacts following her strawweight bout against Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger at UFC Fight Night 89 on Saturday, June 18, 2016 in Ottawa. Canadian strawweight Randa (Quiet Storm) Markos tied a UFC record in a losing cause Saturday, beaten by Japan's Kanako Murata on a UFC Fight Night card. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand