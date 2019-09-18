American middleweight David Branch, who dropped off the UFC's recent Vancouver card, has been banned two years for doping.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said the 37-year-old fighter had tested positive for ipamorelin. USADA says ipamorelin stimulates the brain to release human growth hormone and is used by athletes as a performance-enhancing drug.
Branch, 37, tested positive in an out-of-competition urine sample provided May 24. His two-year ban began July 26, 2019, the date his provisional suspension was imposed.
Branch's withdrawal from last Saturday's Vancouver card was announced Aug. 1. At the time, a UFC spokeswoman said the fighter had dropped out "due to health issues."
Branch (22-6-0) has lost three of his last four UFC fights and is 4-5-0 in two stints in the promotion.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2019.
