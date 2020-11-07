Montreal Impact make final push for playoff position against D.C. United

Montreal Impact defender Jukka Raitala, right, battles for the ball with New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil, left, and midfielder Brandon Bye, center, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. Impact captain Raitala has a simple message for his teammates as a difficult year comes to a close: we need one more win. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Raoux