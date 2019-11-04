Raptors' VanVleet "humbled" by chance to give back to basketball in Rockford

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) celebrates his three point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during NBA overtime action in Toronto on Tuesday Oct. 22, 2019. Fred VanVleet is giving back to basketball in his hometown of Rockford, Ill. The Toronto Raptors guard has sponsored the VanVleet Court at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, but in fitting fashion barely paused from his early-season grind to celebrate the court's unveiling last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn