LAVAL, Que. - The defending Vanier Cup champion Laval Rouge et Or opened their U Sports football season with a 41-10 thrashing over the Sherbrooke Vert et Or in RSEQ action Sunday.
Running back Joanik Masse scored two touchdowns to help lead the Rouge et Or.
Laval beat the Western Mustangs 34-20 last November to claim its record-extending 10th Vanier Cup championship.
Western also opened its season with a victory Sunday, downing the Laurier Golden Hawks 32-19 in Waterloo, Ont.
Quarterback Chris Merchant threw for 236 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and Trey Humes ran in a score for the Mustangs.
In other U Sports football action Sunday, the York Lions edged the Lancers 26-20 in Windsor, Ont., the McMaster Marauders beat the host Guelph Gryphons 25-10, the Carleton Ravens went to Kingston, Ont., and downed the Queen's Gaels 18-12, while the Waterloo Warriors squeezed out a 33-30 win over the visiting Toronto Varsity Blues.
