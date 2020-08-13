Thursday's Games
NHL
First Round
At Toronto
Columbus 3 Tampa Bay 1
(Series tied 1-1)
Carolina 3 Boston 2
(Series tied 1-1)
At Edmonton
Las Vegas 4 Chicago 3 (OT)
(Golden Knights lead series 2-0)
Dallas 5 Calgary 4
(Series tied 1-1)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 17 Boston 8
National League
N.Y. Mets 8 Washington 2
Baltimore 11 Philadelphia 4
Pittsburgh 9 Cincinnati 6
Chicago Cubs 4 Milwaukee 2
Interleague
Baltimore 11 Philadelphia 4
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
---
NBA
Washington 96 Boston 90
Sacramento 136 L.A. Lakers 122
Phoenix 128 Dallas 102
Memphis 119 Milwaukee 106
Utah 118 San Antonio 112
Orlando 133 New Orleans 127
Portland 134 Brooklyn 133
---