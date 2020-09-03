CP NewsAlert: Canadian Steve Nash named head coach of Brooklyn Nets

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Canadian Steve Nash is the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member was an eight-time NBA all-star and a two-time most valuable player during his playing career.
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Canadian Steve Nash is the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member was an eight-time NBA all-star and a two-time most valuable player during his playing career.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.