Tristan Borges caps off memorable season with CPL Player of the Year Award

Hamilton Forge FC's Tristan Borges controls the ball through the midfield during Scotiabank CONCACAF League 2019 second half soccer action against the CD Olimpia in Hamilton, Ontario on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Borges goes up against Forge FC teammate Kyle Bekker and Cavalry FC striker Dominique Malonga as the Canadian Premier League announces its player of the year, one of five awards to be handed out Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power