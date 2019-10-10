Canada's bobsledders, lugers wonder what's to become of Calgary track

Olympic bobsleigh champion Justin Kripps (right) and Helen Upperton, left, Olympic silver medalist in bobsleigh, compare medals as they gather with other bobsleigh, skeleton and luge athletes gather at the finish line of the Olympic Track in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in an effort to showcase the positive impact the facility has had on the city, province and country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh