Leafs UFA D Tyson Barrie: 'It's a weird time to be heading into free agency'

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Tyson Barrie (94) turns hard with the puck as Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel (81) defends during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020. Barrie is in a strange spot. The Maple Leafs defenceman wants to get back playing if the NHL is allowed to resume its season. There's also no doubt the COVID-19 pandemic will impact league finances, and affect pending unrestricted free agents like Barrie whenever the 2019-20 season is concluded. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette