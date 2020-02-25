Woodbine jockey Kazushi Kimura has high expectations for himself in 2020

Jockey Kazushi Kimura guides Gun Society to victory in the South Ocean Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on November 16, 2019 in this handout photo. It's been a meteoric rise for jockey Kazushi Kimura. The laurels have been steady for the 20-year-old since 2018 when he left his native Japan to ride at Toronto's Woodbine Racetrack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Michael Burns *MANDATORY CREDIT*