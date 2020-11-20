We the nomads: Toronto Raptors far from first Canadian team to seek temporary home

Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles players, wearing the number 42 on their jerseys in honour of Jackie Robinson, line up on their baselines before a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. As the Toronto Raptors move to Florida to start the NBA season, they can look to some other Canadian teams for tips on life in a temporary locale, including the Toronto Blue Jays and Major League Soccer's three Canadian teams. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Adrian Kraus