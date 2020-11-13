Deputy chief of public health says challenges remain for Raptors to play at home

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) hits the dunk during first half NBA basketball action against the Washington Wizards, in Toronto, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Canada's deputy chief of public health says the Toronto Raptors have presented a good plan to play at home this coming NBA season, but concerns remain over enforcing strict health protocols and travel over the border with the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn