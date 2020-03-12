NHL suspends season due to COVID-19 pandemic: 'An appropriate course of action'

Fresh surfaced ice at Scotiabank Arena, home of the Toronto Maple Leafs, is shown in Toronto on Thursday, March 12, 2020. All NHL clubs have been advised not to conduct morning skates, practices or team meetings amid efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. The NHL says it will have an announcement later today about the future of its season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joshua Clipperton

 JCO

A list of Canadian international and domestic sporting events impacted by COVID-19:

— NHL suspends 2019-20 season impacting seven Canadian teams in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

— Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days impacting teams in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. Montreal further impacted by suspension of CONCACAF Champions League.

— NBA suspends season impacting defending champion Toronto Raptors. Team's players, coaches and staff go into self-isolation following game in Utah where player tests positive for COVID-19.

— MLB cancels the rest of spring training and suspends the start of the regular season by at least two weeks, impacting the Toronto Blue Jays.

— NLL suspends 2020 season impacting five teams in Toronto, Saskatoon, Halifax, Vancouver and Calgary.

— Major League Rugby suspends season, impacting team in Toronto.

— World women's hockey championship March 31 to April 10 in Halifax and Truro, N.S., cancelled.

— World figure skating championships March 16-22 in Montreal cancelled.

— World women's curling championship in Prince George, B.C., cancelled

— World Cup cross-country skiing March 20-22 in Canmore, Alta., cancelled.

— Canadian cross-country ski championship March 25 to April 2 in Vernon, B.C., cancelled

— Long-track speedskating Grand Prix March 14-15 and finale March 19-22 at Olympic Oval in Calgary cancelled.

— CFL regional and national March combines in Montreal, Edmonton and Toronto cancelled.

— Arctic Winter Games March 15-21 in Whitehorse cancelled.

— Alpine ski NorAm finals March 17-24 and Canadian championship at Panorama Mountain Resort, B.C., cancelled.

— Toronto Defiant esports team Overwatch League homestand event April 18-19 cancelled.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.