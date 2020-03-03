CFL, CFL Players' Association remain at odds regarding T.J. Jones contract

New CFL balls are photographed at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers stadium in Winnipeg on May 24, 2018. It's back to the drawing board for the CFL and CFL Players' Association. Two sources said Tuesday the league and union continue to discuss possible amendents to the collective bargaining agreement regarding rookie contracts. Talks resumed after the CFLPA rejected the CFL's amendment to the language after receiver T.J. Jones ageed to a free-agent contract with the Toronto Argonauts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods