Workforce women tapped to fund success of Canada's female athletes

Australia's Leigh Godfrey (17) is forced out at second base by Canada's Natalie Wideman in the fifth inning of the World Cup of Softball tournament game for third place in Oklahoma City on July 14, 2013. When softball player and Olympic 2022 hopeful Natalie Wideman was handed a cheque and told the money came from women she did not know, she was speechless. "I instantly broke down crying," said the 27-year-old from Mississauga, Ont. "In our generation, there's so much stuff being put on women, comparing each other to each other and judging each other's choices. "Women helping women is just really, really, special to me." Wideman wants to be Canada's catcher in Tokyo next year when women's softball returns to the Summer Olympics. She says the $6,000 she received from Canadian Athletes Now, or Canfund, via a campaign of professional women supporting their athlete counterparts is crucial to her goal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Sue Ogrocki