Jill Ellis stepping down as women's national team coach

FILE - This Nov. 12, 2017 file photo shows United States head coach Jill Ellis before an international friendly women's soccer match against Canada in San Jose, Calif. A person with knowledge of the situation says Ellis is stepping down after leading the team to back-to-back Women’s World Cup titles. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Tuesday, July 30, 2019 because the resignation has not been officially announced. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, file)