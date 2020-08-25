Lionel Messi tells Barcelona he wants to leave the club

Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts during the Champions League quarterfinal match between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Gerard PiquÃ© says Barcelona "hit rock bottom" in an 8-2 humiliation from Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. It's 74 years since Barcelona conceded eight goals in a game. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez/Pool)