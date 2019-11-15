Spanish league loses court battle, won’t play match in US

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018 file photo, Spanish football president Luis Rubiales gestures during a press conference at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Krasnodar, Russia. A Spanish court is going to decide Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 whether the Spanish league will be allowed to play the Villarreal-Atletico Madrid game in the United States next month. The league accuses the Spanish soccer federation of unfair competition for not giving its approval for the game scheduled for Dec. 6. The dispute is the latest between league president Javier Tebas and federation president Luis Rubiales, two outspoken figures in Spanish soccer who have been at odds over a series of issues. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, file)