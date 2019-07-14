Sunday's Games
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 4 Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 4 Baltimore 1
Cleveland 4 Minnesota 3
Detroit 12 Kansas City 8
Houston 12 Texas 4
L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 3
Oakland 3 Chicago White Sox 2
National League
Philadelphia 4 Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 6 Miami 2
San Francisco 8 Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 5 Arizona 2
Chicago Cubs 8 Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 10 Cincinnati 9
Atlanta 4 San Diego 1
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers 7 Boston 4 (12 innings)
---
MLS
Seattle 2 Atlanta 1
N.Y. Red Bulls 2 New York City 1
---
Monday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-8) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 3-6) at Boston (Porcello 6-7), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-3) at Kansas City (Junis 4-8), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (Peacock 6-6) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5), 10:07 p.m.
National League
San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-9) at Colorado (Marquez 8-4), 2:10 p.m., (Game 1)
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 7-8), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-7), 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 9-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-9), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m., (Game 2)
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.