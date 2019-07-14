Sunday's Games

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 4 Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 4 Baltimore 1

Cleveland 4 Minnesota 3

Detroit 12 Kansas City 8

Houston 12 Texas 4

L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 3

Oakland 3 Chicago White Sox 2

National League

Philadelphia 4 Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 6 Miami 2

San Francisco 8 Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 5 Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 8 Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 10 Cincinnati 9

Atlanta 4 San Diego 1

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 7 Boston 4 (12 innings)

---

MLS

Seattle 2 Atlanta 1

N.Y. Red Bulls 2 New York City 1

---

Monday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-8) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 3-6) at Boston (Porcello 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-3) at Kansas City (Junis 4-8), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Peacock 6-6) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5), 10:07 p.m.

National League

San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-9) at Colorado (Marquez 8-4), 2:10 p.m., (Game 1)

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 7-8), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-7), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 9-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-9), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m., (Game 2)

---

