Canada, Namibia rue missed shot at rare Rugby World Cup win due to typhoon

Canada's Phil Mack attempts to run past a South African defender during the Rugby World Cup Pool B game at Kobe Misaki Stadium between South Africa and Canada in Kobe, Japan, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. With Typhoon Hagibis closing in, the Canadian rugby team went to bed Saturday with three possible scenarios for its final Pool B match against Namibia at the Rugby World Cup in Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kyodo News