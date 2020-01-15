TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Paul Watson to a two-way contract.
Watson appeared in 13 games for Raptors 905 this season, averaging 18.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and shooting .467 (43-for-92) from three-point range.
Watson recently completed a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks and appeared in two games.
Toronto's roster now stands at 17 players.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2020.
