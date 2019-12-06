Friday's Games

NHL

Chicago 2 New Jersey 1 (SO)

Montreal 2 N.Y. Rangers 1

Pittsburgh 2 Arizona 0

Edmonton 2 Los Angeles 1

Washington 3 Anaheim 2

---

AHL

Bridgeport 5 Utica 4 (SO)

Cleveland 6 Belleville 2

Rockford 2 Grand Rapids 1 (SO)

Syracuse 5 Laval 2

Hartford 5 Springfield 2

Hershey 2 Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 6 Binghamton 2

Rochester 4 Charlotte 0

Texas 4 WB/Scranton 3

Manitoba 3 Chicago 1

Milwaukee 7 Iowa 1

San Jose 9 Ontario 2

---

NBA

Brooklyn 111 Charlotte 104

Detroit 108 Indiana 101

Orlando 93 Cleveland 87

Boston 108 Denver 95

Golden State 100 Chicago 98

Miami 112 Washington 103

Oklahoma City 139 Minnesota 127 (OT)

Milwaukee 119 L.A. Clippers 91

San Antonio 105 Sacramento 104 (OT)

L.A. Lakers 136 Portland 113

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.