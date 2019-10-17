Veteran Canadian striker Simeon Jackson signs with Scotland's Kilmarnock

Canada's Simeon Jackson, right, battlesfor the ball with Honduras Victor Bernardez, during a 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in San Pedro Sula, Honduras on October 16, 2012. Canadian striker Simeon Jackson has joined Kilmarnock on a short-term deal through January. The 32-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., joins an attack that has been limited to six goals in eight games and has lost striker Osman Sow to injury for six weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Esteban Felix