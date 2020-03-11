Wednesday's Games

NHL

Chicago 6 San Jose 2

Winnipeg 4 Edmonton 2

Colorado 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)

St. Louis 4 Anaheim 2

Los Angeles 3 Ottawa 2

---

AHL

Milwaukee 6 San Antonio 1

Bridgeport 4 Toronto 1

Charlotte 3 Cleveland 2

Grand Rapids 4 Iowa 1

Laval 3 Belleville 0

Providence 3 Hartford 1

Syracuse 3 Utica 1

Binghamton 5 Rochester 2

WB/Scranton 2 Lehigh Valley 1

San Diego 4 Tucson 2

Colorado 3 Texas 1

---

NBA

Philadelphia 124 Detroit 106

Charlotte 109 Miami 98

New York 136 Atlanta 131 (OT)

Dallas 113 Denver 97

Utah at Oklahoma City, postponed

New Orleans at Sacramento, postponed

---

MLB Pre-season

Washington 6 Houston 2

Miami 3 N.Y. Yankees 1

Atlanta 3 Minnesota 2

Toronto 14 Baltimore 2

N.Y. Mets 7 St. Louis 3

San Francisco 6 Texas 4

Boston 3 Tampa Bay 1

Chicago Cubs 3 San Diego (ss) 2

L.A. Dodgers 4 Milwaukee 1

Seattle 4 San Diego (ss) 2

Kansas City at Cleveland, cancelled

Oakland at L.A. Angels, cancelled

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, cancelled

---

