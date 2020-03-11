Wednesday's Games
NHL
Chicago 6 San Jose 2
Winnipeg 4 Edmonton 2
Colorado 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)
St. Louis 4 Anaheim 2
Los Angeles 3 Ottawa 2
---
AHL
Milwaukee 6 San Antonio 1
Bridgeport 4 Toronto 1
Charlotte 3 Cleveland 2
Grand Rapids 4 Iowa 1
Laval 3 Belleville 0
Providence 3 Hartford 1
Syracuse 3 Utica 1
Binghamton 5 Rochester 2
WB/Scranton 2 Lehigh Valley 1
San Diego 4 Tucson 2
Colorado 3 Texas 1
---
NBA
Philadelphia 124 Detroit 106
Charlotte 109 Miami 98
New York 136 Atlanta 131 (OT)
Dallas 113 Denver 97
Utah at Oklahoma City, postponed
New Orleans at Sacramento, postponed
---
MLB Pre-season
Washington 6 Houston 2
Miami 3 N.Y. Yankees 1
Atlanta 3 Minnesota 2
Toronto 14 Baltimore 2
N.Y. Mets 7 St. Louis 3
San Francisco 6 Texas 4
Boston 3 Tampa Bay 1
Chicago Cubs 3 San Diego (ss) 2
L.A. Dodgers 4 Milwaukee 1
Seattle 4 San Diego (ss) 2
Kansas City at Cleveland, cancelled
Oakland at L.A. Angels, cancelled
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, cancelled
---