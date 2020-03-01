Canadian freestyle star Mikael Kingsbury adds dual moguls silver to collection

Mikael Kingsbury, of Canada, celebrates as he finishes his final run during the World Cup freestyle men's dual moguls skiing event in Park City, Utah, on February 8, 2020. Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikael Kingsbury climbed the World Cup podium for the ninth time this season on Sunday, finishing second in a dual moguls event. The 27-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished behind Japanese rival and friend Ikuma Horishima. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Swinger