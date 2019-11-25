Monday's Games
NFL
Baltimore 45 L.A. Rams 6
---
NHL
Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 2
Columbus 1, Ottawa 0
Philadelphia 2, Vancouver 1
Pittsburgh 3, Calgary 2, (OT)
N.Y. Rangers 3, Minnesota 2, (OT)
Nashville 3, St. Louis 2, (SO)
Dallas 4, Vegas 2
Anaheim 3, N.Y. Islanders 0
San Jose 4 Los Angeles 3
---
NBA
Brooklyn 108, Cleveland 106
Detroit 103, Orlando 88
Indiana 126, Memphis 114
Boston 103, Sacramento 102
Miami 117, Charlotte 100
Minnesota 125, Atlanta 113
Toronto 101, Philadelphia 96
Milwaukee 122, Utah 118
Portland 117, Chicago 94
L.A. Lakers 114, San Antonio 104
Oklahoma City 100, Golden State 97
---
