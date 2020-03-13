Veteran defensive lineman Lemon surprised to still be a CFL free agent

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Matthew Shiltz (18) is sacked by B.C. Lions' Shawn Lemon (9) and fumbles the ball leading to a turnover during the first half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday September 28, 2019. Shawn Lemon never figured to be in this position. After registering a 20 combined sacks the past two seasons with Toronto and B.C., the veteran defensive lineman was expected to generate much interest when he became a free agent Feb. 11.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck