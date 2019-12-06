BELLEVILLE, Ont. - Dillon Simpson had a goal and two assists as the Cleveland Monsters beat the Belleville Senators 6-2 on Friday in American Hockey League action.
Stefan Matteau, Nathan Gerbe, Justin Scott, Michael Prapavessis and Gabriel Carlsson also scored for the Monsters (12-10-2). Veini Vehvilainen made 17 saves for the win.
Rudolfs Balcers and Cole Cassels found the back of the net for the Senators (13-9-1).
Filip Gustavsson stopped 20-of-26 shots in a losing cause.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2019.
