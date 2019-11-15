Regular-season dominance doesn't always translate into CFL playoff success

Toronto Argonauts quarterback Doug Flutie is carried on the shoulders of teammates Chris Gioskos (58) and Mike Kiselak (63) after their 43-37 Grey Cup win over the Edmonton Eskimos, in Hamilton, Sunday, Nov. 24, 1996. Both years the Argos posted 15-3 records -- the best regular season marks in the franchise's illustrious 146-year history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tom Hanson