Saturday's Games

NHL

Atlantic All-Stars 9, Metropolitan All-Stars 5

Pacific All-Stars 10, Central All-Stars 5

Pacific All-Stars 5, Atlantic All-Stars 4

---

NBA

Utah 112, Dallas 107

Brooklyn 121, Detroit 111, OT

Chicago 118, Cleveland 106

Oklahoma City 113, Minnesota 104

Philadelphia 108, L.A. Lakers 91

---

AHL

Cleveland 5, Toronto 4

WB/Scranton 4, Charlotte 2

Belleville 4, Utica 2

San Diego 3, Grand Rapids 1

Hartford 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Iowa 4, Manitoba 3

Milwaukee 5, Rockford 2

Rochester 3, Syracuse 2

Binghamton 3, Laval 2

Hershey 3, Providence 2

Springfield 6, Bridgeport 2

Texas 5, Chicago 3

San Antonio at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario 3, San Jose 1

---

NLL

San Diego 15, New York 11

Buffalo 13, Colorado 12

Halifax 15, Calgary 12

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.