NORTH BAY, Ont. - Dawson McKinney's second goal of the game stood as the winner, and the Oshawa Generals stayed undefeated on the Ontario Hockey League season by beating the North Bay Battalion 5-4 on Thursday.
Kyle MacLean, Oliver Suni and Brett Neumann also scored for Oshawa (8-0-0), which extended its win streak to eight straight to open the season.
Brandon Coe, Niki Korpialho, Mitchell Russell and Cameron Peters scored for the Battalion (1-6-0).
Generals goaltender Andrew MacLean stopped 33 shots. North Bay's Christian Cicigoi made 30 saves.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2019.
