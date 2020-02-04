TORONTO - Rudolfs Balcers scored twice, including on the power play, as the Belleville Senators topped the Toronto Marlies 3-1 on Tuesday in American Hockey League play.
Jordan Szwarz's short-handed goal at the 9:25 mark of the second period was the winner for Belleville (30-14-4), the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators.
Joey Daccord made 25 saves for the Senators' fifth consecutive win.
Egor Korshkov had the only goal for the Marlies (22-19-5), the minor-league club of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Joseph Woll stopped 23 shots in net.
Belleville went 1 for 2 on the power play and Toronto could not score on its five man advantages.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2020.
