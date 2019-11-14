Sonny Bill Williams welcomes the pressure of his high-profile move to Toronto

New Zealand's Sonny Bill Williams is tackled by Wales' Ross Moriarty during the Rugby World Cup bronze final game at Tokyo Stadium between New Zealand and Wales in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Sonny Bill Williams said he chose Toronto because he couldn't resist the chance to help open North America to the sport of rugby league. The All Blacks star was unveiled at a news conference at London's Emirates Stadium, home to the storied Arsenal soccer club. CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mark Baker