U Sports cancels Vanier Cup, other fall championships because of COVID-19

Calgary University Dinos Adam Sinagra raises the Vanier Cup after winning the U Sports Vanier Cup university football championship against the University of Montreal Carabins, in Quebec City on November 23, 2019. U Sports has cancelled six national championships including the Vanier Cup because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The varsity football championship was scheduled for Nov. 28 in a city yet to be announced. Women's field hockey and rugby, cross-country running, men's and women's soccer all scheduled for later this year are the other championships called off. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot