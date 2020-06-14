Youppi!, Canadiens', Expos' legendary mascot, enters Mascot Hall of Fame

Montreal Canadiens mascot Youppi celebrates it's 40th birthday during an NHL hockey game between the Canadiens and the Colorado Avalanche in Montreal on January 12, 2019. Youppi!, the Montreal Canadiens official mascot, has become the first two-sport mascot inducted into The Mascot Hall of Fame. In a virtual ceremony on Sunday, the furry orange character synonymous with the Canadiens hockey club and the defunct Montreal Expos baseball franchise was formally inducted into the Hall. In addition to Youppi! becomes the first Canadian-based character to gain entry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes