Calgary Flames acquire two defenceman, trade another on deadline day

Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Erik Gustafsson (56) celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas. The Calgary Flames made three changes to their defence prior to Monday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline, adding two blue-liners and shipping out another. The Flames sent a conditional fourth-round pick in 2021 to the Los Angeles Kings for Derek Forbort and shipped a 2020 third-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for Gustafsson.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Locher